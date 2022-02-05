Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 878.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $389,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

