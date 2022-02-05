Loop Capital Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.33. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

