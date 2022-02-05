Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $5.10 Million Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 516,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

