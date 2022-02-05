Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives $26.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,875. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

