Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Sells $106,518.96 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

