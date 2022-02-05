Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 540,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

