George S. Ensinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WABC. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

