OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

