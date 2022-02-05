Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells $92,049.41 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $8,529.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

