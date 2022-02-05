Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 375,884 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,170,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gannett by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gannett by 12.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Gannett by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gannett by 142.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $804.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.52. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

