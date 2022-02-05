Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $17,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

