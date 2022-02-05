Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $24.27

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $22.85. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,201 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 433,018 shares of company stock worth $9,917,443 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

