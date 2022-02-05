Spotify Technology S.A. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of SPOT opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.