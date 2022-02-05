Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.