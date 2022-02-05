Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Investar stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

