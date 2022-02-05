Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DZS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $387.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.29. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.