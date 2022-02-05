Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Tenable stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

