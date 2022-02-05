Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,901,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

