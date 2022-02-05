Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 837 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.