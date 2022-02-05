Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,119 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.