Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 16,957 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $57,905.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.