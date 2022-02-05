Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 148,713 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.36. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

