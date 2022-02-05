The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,191 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

