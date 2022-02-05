Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 71.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 216.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

