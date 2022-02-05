Citigroup Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

BHF opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

