Canaccord Genuity Group Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $250.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

