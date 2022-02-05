Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

NYSE RM opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

