T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $118.48. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $121.16, with a volume of 234,558 shares.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

