T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $118.48. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $121.16, with a volume of 234,558 shares.
The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.
About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.