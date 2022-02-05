Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.