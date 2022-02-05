Premier, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $93,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $42,768,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.