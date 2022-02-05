Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYTE opened at $15.26 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.44.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

