BlackRock Inc. Has $97.70 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TriCo Bancshares worth $97,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

