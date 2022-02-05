Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 34.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

