Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

NYSEARCA:PSFM opened at $22.77 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

