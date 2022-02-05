Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $150,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $88,106,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $202.50 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $204.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

