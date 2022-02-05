Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

