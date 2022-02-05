Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 978 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

