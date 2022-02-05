10,097 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

VICI opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

