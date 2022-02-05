Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 425,635 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

