Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

