Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $81,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.