$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.