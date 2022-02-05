Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $232,934.34 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

