Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells $208,680.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

