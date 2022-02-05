Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.14 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

