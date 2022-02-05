Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.14 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
