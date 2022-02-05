Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 24.6% in January

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $2,990,057 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

