SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $235.11, but opened at $219.54. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $205.85, with a volume of 4,626 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SITM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.48, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

