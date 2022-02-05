DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLHC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DLH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 88.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DLH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.