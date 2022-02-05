Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,844,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

