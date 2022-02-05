Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.40. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 14,270 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.